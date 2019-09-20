Clicks71
Pope: 'fundamentalist' Catholics do 'harm,' should be 'combatted'
Pope Francis criticized who he called ‘fundamentalist’ Catholics who he said "hold the absolute truth and they go ahead by harming others with slander and defamation, and they do great harm."
Jesus Christ teaches absolute Truth. Believing Him is a prerequisite to being Catholic. Catholics who truly believe Him and follow him would not by definition slander and defame their neighbour. Its not right to slander and defame Catholics with statements like this. Who exactly is he talking about?
SIEMPRE APROVECHA PARA ATACAR A LOS CATOLICOS ES CLARO QUE EL NO ES CATOLICO..
EN LAS OTRAS RELIGIONES NO EXISTE LA VERDAD COMO EL BIEN DICE PUES EL ES DE OTRA RELIGION.
EN LA RELIGION CATOLICA ES EN LA UNICA QUE EXISTE LA VERDAD JESUCRISTO ES EL CAMINO LA VERDAD Y LA VIDA. VIVA CRISTO REY!!!
EN LAS OTRAS RELIGIONES NO EXISTE LA VERDAD COMO EL BIEN DICE PUES EL ES DE OTRA RELIGION.
EN LA RELIGION CATOLICA ES EN LA UNICA QUE EXISTE LA VERDAD JESUCRISTO ES EL CAMINO LA VERDAD Y LA VIDA. VIVA CRISTO REY!!!
Yugo and one more user like this.