More Details: Did Archbishop Viganò Commit Perjury?



In the beginning, Aldo Maria Valli, a longtime Vaticanista for the Italian State TV and a former journalist of Avvenire, the daily of the Italian Bishops, was favourable to Pope Francis. Valli’s “conversion” began after Amoris Laetitia, Valli told the Remnant. Quote, “Until 2016 I was among those who preferred not to see, but Amoris laetitia definitely opened my eyes.”



Piercing Through the Shroud of Lies



Valli broke the Viganò story. In his meetings with the Archbishop, he saw a man who was profoundly sad because of the moral degradation within the Church and the systematic denial of the truth. Quote, “He wanted to pierce through the shroud of lies that covers a devastating situation.”



A Very Difficult Phase



This is how Valli answered to a friend who questioned his involvement in the Viganò battle. Valli said, “From a strictly human point of view, it’s folly. We have everything to lose and nothing to gain. But the judgment which interests me is that of the good God, not that of men.” Valli knew that publishing the Viganó revelations would make him pay a high price. Indeed, he lost many friends and was marginalized as a journalist. Valli calls it “a very difficult phase” of his life.



Did Viganò Commit “Perjury”?



Some accuse Archbishop Viganó of perjury because, as a nuncio, he had sworn fidelity to the Pope. However, Valli explains that this oath does no longer apply from the moment when the Pope is working not to confirm the brethren in the faith but to confound them, not to transmit correct doctrine but to spread personal ideas, not to entrust the Church to the care of holy pastors but to place her in the hands of morally corrupt men. Therefore, those who say that Viganó should have acted reservedly, do not understand or pretend not to understand, Valli states.



Modernist Papolatry



Valli calls the present papolatry of the Modernists – quote - “insane” and a “child of ignorance and manipulation.” To maintain that the Pope is always right simply because he is the Pope is – quote – “to fall into an extreme clericalism.” Valli stresses that the Creed says nowhere: “I believe in the Pope.”