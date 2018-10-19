Clicks154"Many Websites that Pretend to Be Catholic" ... [VaticanNews?]
Via "Catholic Sat" Maronite Bishop Joseph Naffah (Lebanon), decries the many websites "that pretend to be Catholic, but they convey a message that does not express the position of the Catholic … More
Cardinal Sfeir rewrote the Maronite liturgy in the eighties, so Maronites share in the present V2 errors. Bergoglio and his crew are perverts and blasphemers whom God permitted to occupy the Vatican for the present
Many Bishops and Pope pretend to be Catholic, but they convey a message that does not express the position of the Catholic Church
Many bishops, priests, and popes pretend to be Catholic.
"If anyone holds to a single heresy, he is not a Catholic"
St. Augustine
