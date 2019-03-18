Clicks208
WATCH: Covington Student’s Legal Team Makes Powerful Video Statement
Two months after a baseless media hit job was carried out on Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann and his fellow classmates, Sandmann's legal team has released a social media video …More
Two months after a baseless media hit job was carried out on Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann and his fellow classmates, Sandmann's legal team has released a social media video titled ‘Nick Sandmann vs Media Giants’ running with the #ReformOurMedia.
The video names CNN and The Washington Post as leaders of the media smears against the 16-year old March For Life participant.
This interview is not for everyone but it features one of Nick's lawyers, L. Lin Wood, that goes into detail regarding the impending lawsuits.
The right person in the wrong place at the wrong time can be a perfect storm against evil. This young man not only did nothing wrong. He did everything right.
