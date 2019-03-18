Clicks208

WATCH: Covington Student’s Legal Team Makes Powerful Video Statement

Two months after a baseless media hit job was carried out on Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann and his fellow classmates, Sandmann's legal team has released a social media video titled ‘Nick Sandmann vs Media Giants’ running with the #ReformOurMedia.
The video names CNN and The Washington Post as leaders of the media smears against the 16-year old March For Life participant.
Holy Cannoli
This interview is not for everyone but it features one of Nick's lawyers, L. Lin Wood, that goes into detail regarding the impending lawsuits.
aderito
i approve this 100% ,there are people on tv news that are pushing their evil agenda ,and people are being deceived
Jungerheld
The right person in the wrong place at the wrong time can be a perfect storm against evil. This young man not only did nothing wrong. He did everything right.
