WATCH: Covington Student’s Legal Team Makes Powerful Video Statement

Two months after a baseless media hit job was carried out on Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann and his fellow classmates, Sandmann's legal team has released a social media video titled ‘Nick Sandmann vs Media Giants’ running with the #ReformOurMedia The video names CNN and The Washington Post as leaders of the media smears against the 16-year old March For Life participant.