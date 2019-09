Exaltation of the Holy Cross: The 5 Wounds of Christ on the Cross (14 September) ~ Fr Armand De Malleray, FSSP

For more please visit www.radioimmaculata.org/various-podcast/fssp-conferences & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priest Fr’s new book on the holy Eucharist here: www.lumenfidei.ie/product/…

For more please visit www.radioimmaculata.org/various-podcast/fssp-conferences & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priestFr’s new book on the holy Eucharist here: www.lumenfidei.ie/product/ego-eimi-it-is-i/ & here fssp.com/ego-eimi-fssp-p… Their quarterly magazine Dowry here: fssp.co.uk/category/dowry/ Seminary blog: fsspwigratzbad.blogspot.com Their quarterly magazine Dowry here: fssp.co.uk/category/dowry/ Seminary blog: fsspwigratzbad.blogspot.com The website sensusfidelium.us To donate please visit sensusfidelium.us/donate-support/ Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible