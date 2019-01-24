WYD - Young Man Breaks Through - Security Reacts Immediately

Clicks100WYD - Young Man Breaks Through - Security Reacts Immediately
Papal motorcade and security react with speed when a young man breaks through a barrier and runs towards the pope's car following his arrival in Panama City
Pope Francis, at end of talk to Central American Bishops on Jan 24, asked “is there a bishop from Venezuela present”, and being told no said, “there’s not!” His question was highly significant and signaled the close attention he’s giving to the dramatic situ
