May 16, 2019 - With praise and thanksgiving to Almighty God, the Personal Ordinariate of the Chair of Saint Peter presents the Ordination to the Sacred Order of Deacon of Mr. Armando Alejandro, Mr. Nathan Davis, Mr. Jon Jenkins, and Mr. Keith Way. By His Excellency Most Rev. Steven J. Lopes, Bishop of the Personal Ordinaraite of the Chair of Saint Peter at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Walsingham in Houston, Texas.