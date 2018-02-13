How dangerous is Jordan B Peterson, the rightwing professor who 'hit a hornets' nest'?

aderito 6 hours ago

Jordan Peterson he is probably one of the sane heads in Canada ,he has a big fight ahead of him ,because the deceiving secularistic groups are strong specially in Toronto ,but he has the majority of "MEN OF GOOD WILL ,When the Angel of God anounced the birth of Jesus to the sheppards thats what he said " and off course also women on his side ,Mr Peterson keep on the big fight ,and Canada will have a new PM next year ,God bless you