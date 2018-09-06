Clicks254"It is not clericalism.”
Clicks254
Bishop Thomas Daly of Spokane: “There is truly a diabolical nature to this crisis. It is not clericalism.”
Write a comment
Apparently The Most Holy Father and Pope does not agree!!!!
How many angels can dance on a pin? How many Popes danced around the fire before the fell in?
No reform can be built with the perpetrators of the offense in Charge of the reform. That is what is called "Cover Up" or "Collusion" or just plain evil.
How many angels can dance on a pin? How many Popes danced around the fire before the fell in?
No reform can be built with the perpetrators of the offense in Charge of the reform. That is what is called "Cover Up" or "Collusion" or just plain evil.
Like
St Cuthburt Mayne Ora pro nobis likes this.
Jim Dorchak likes this.