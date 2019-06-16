Clicks21
Homily 190612 at Daughters of St Paul
Fr.ThomasWelbers on Jun 12, 2019 Wednesday, 10th Week in Ordinary Time. “For if what was going to fade was glorious, how much more will what endures be glorious.” Old and New, condemnation and righteousness. What's that all about? (2 Corinthians 3:4-11; Matthew 17-19) Homily