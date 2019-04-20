Notre Dame architect: No renovation at the site where the fire broke out / 800 year old oak does not cath fire

The architect says there was no renovation at the site where the fire first broke out. This excludes welding conspiracy theories etc. Furthermore, the architect says 800-year-old oak does not catch … More

The architect says there was no renovation at the site where the fire first broke out. This excludes welding conspiracy theories etc. Furthermore, the architect says 800-year-old oak does not catch fire without an accelerent. Security protocols were put in place to prevent this type of catastrophe according to numerous reports... No lack of suspects for this terror attack either... deep state, antifa, or other terror groups.