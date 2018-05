Pope Francis visits two lay communities in Tuscany | Catholic Newsbreak 5-11-2018

Father Zeno Saltini

was born on August 30, 1900 in Fossoli di Carpi (Modena) in a patriarchal family. 1914. REFUSAL TO ATTEND SCHOOL. At 14 and a half years of age, Fr. Zeno refused to continue his studies, stating that school taught things which did not affect life, and went to work on his family's land. He lived with the workers and became familiar with their miseries and their … More