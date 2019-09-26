A Shameful Difference Between President Bolsonaro and Cardinal Parolin

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro spoke on 24 September to the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. He contradicted many Amazon myths promoted by the Vatican, stressing that the Amazon … More

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro spoke on 24 September to the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. He contradicted many Amazon myths promoted by the Vatican, stressing that the Amazon rainforest remains virtually untouched. Quote, “This shows that we are one of the countries that most protects its environment.”



Amazon Is Not “Lung of the World”



Bolsonaro said, it is a “misconception” to call the Amazon the “lung of the world”. He added that the Amazon is not being destroyed nor consumed by fire – quote – “as the media is falsely portraying.”



Brazil Indigenous Are Used for Information Warfare



There are around 300 indigenous tribes in Brazil, Bolosanro explained. Further, he said that the views of one native leader do not represent that of all natives and that the Cacique Raoni tribe is used as a ploy by foreign governments in their – quote – “information warfare to advance their interests in the Amazon.”



Natives Romanticism Wants to Keep Indigenous Tribes in Caves



Bolsonaro warned that some want to keep the natives as cavemen. He mentioned the Ianomami and Raposa Serra do sol reserves that have the size of Portugal or Hungary with only 15,000 natives living there. The land is rich in gold, diamond, uranium, and rare earth. Quote, “Indigenous people do not want to be poor landowners on rich lands.”



Warning of “Good Intentions”



Bolsonaro rejected attempts to instrumentalize environmental issues or indigenous policy in favor of foreign political and economic interests, especially those disguised as good intentions. This was a clear hint at Bergoglio Amazon ideology.



Vatican Spreads Rainforest Alarmism



A day before, the Secretary of State, Cardinal Piero Parolin, spoke at a High-Level U.N. Meeting on the rainforests. He called them a “sanctuary” and waffled about their “rapid destruction,” “integral ecology”, “integral development”, “ecosystems” and “bioms”, and the Amazon Synod.



A Christian and a Communist Functionary



Bolsonaro started his speech with: “First at all I thank God for being alive.” He referred to God another two times and quoted John 8:32: “You will know the truth, and the truth will make you free.” He finished his speech with, “Thank you all for the grace and glory of God!” On the contrary, the Cardinal talked like a Communist functionary. He made no reference to anything spiritual, much less to God.