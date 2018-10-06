Language
Sign up
Login
Clicks
172
PopeFrancis is taking a break from Synod 2018
Tesa
2
1 hour ago
Chat
Follow
Meeting of young people with Pope Francis and the Synod Fathers 6 October 2018
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Social networks
Embed
Download
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Write a comment
eticacasanova
46 minutes ago
El comunusta desubicado
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
eticacasanova
46 minutes ago
In spanish, it has a name: desubicado
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment