🌟 Joyful Mysteries of the Holy Rosary

“Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee!" No creature has ever said anything that was more pleasing to me, nor will anyone ever be able to find or say to me anything that pleases me more. - Our Lady to St Mechtilde Joyful Mysteries: Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays from Advent until the start of Lent. This Rosary is by Robert and Robin Kochis. The Rosary playlist: www.youtube.com/playlist