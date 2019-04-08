Severe Church Crisis, And What to Do About It The crisis of the Faith is evident from the fact that the churches are emptying, Cardinal Robert Sarah told French Aleteia. Sarah concludes from divorce,… More

The crisis of the Faith is evident from the fact that the churches are emptying, Cardinal Robert Sarah told French Aleteia. Sarah concludes from divorce, abortion and euthanasia that the civil society is also disintegrating. Quote: "We are in a difficult situation and the crisis is deep and serious.”



Everybody says something different



For Sarah, the division inside the Church is particularly "tragic." It shows itself in the Church’s doctrine, moral teaching and discipline. Quote: "Everyone says and thinks what he wants." The Church seems to have no doctrine of the Faith and no clear moral teaching anymore.



Fold your hands, and shut up?



As a solution, Sarah proposes to devote oneself to more prayer and to cry out like the apostles in the storm-tossed boat: "Lord, do you care that we perish?" Sarah does not believe that the renewal of the Church comes from structural reforms and activism. According to him, it needs the grace that comes from prayer.



Women can never be ordained



Sarah explains that contemporary pseudo-reformers cannot change the doctrine of the Church because they have not invented it and the Church does not belong to them. For example, the Church has no power to consecrate women as priests. Since the days of the Old Testament, God has chosen only men as priests. For Sarah, the demand for the consecration of women shows a "lack of faith". Even if there were no more priest in the world, the consecration of women would be no option, Sarah adds.



“ Proselytism” does not exist



When asked how to evangelize since Pope Francis has banned proselytism, Sarah said that the conversion of all peoples and religions is a mission which Christ entrusted to the Church, and therefore it is its "duty". Sarah points out that evangelization is not proselytism. Quote: "I do not know a single missionary who ever forced a people to become Christian.”