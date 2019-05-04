Clicks105

On Video - Francis on Homosexuality

Tesa
1
Here is the related news, Francis: Who Holds "Extreme" Religious Views of "Anti-Homosexuality" Or "Anti-Abortion" Doesn't Have Human HeartMore
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Lisi Sterndorfer
Homosexuals want to be accepted and yet they don't want church teachings to be accepted
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up