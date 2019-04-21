Miracles at the Crucifixion of Christ The Bible records five miraculous events occurred at the Crucifixion of Christ: 3 hours of darkness, an earthquake, the temple veil tearing in half, graves … More

Miracles at the Crucifixion of Christ

The Bible records five miraculous events occurred at the Crucifixion of Christ: 3 hours of darkness, an earthquake, the temple veil tearing in half, graves opening and the dead being raised to life, and the conversion of the Roman Centurion and his guards.