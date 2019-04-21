Clicks81
Miracles at the Crucifixion of Christ
Miracles at the Crucifixion of Christ The Bible records five miraculous events occurred at the Crucifixion of Christ: 3 hours of darkness, an earthquake, the temple veil tearing in half, graves …More
Miracles at the Crucifixion of Christ
The Bible records five miraculous events occurred at the Crucifixion of Christ: 3 hours of darkness, an earthquake, the temple veil tearing in half, graves opening and the dead being raised to life, and the conversion of the Roman Centurion and his guards.
The Bible records five miraculous events occurred at the Crucifixion of Christ: 3 hours of darkness, an earthquake, the temple veil tearing in half, graves opening and the dead being raised to life, and the conversion of the Roman Centurion and his guards.