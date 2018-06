Pope Francis clears 1 candidate for sainthood and 6 for beatification

Venerable Concepción Cabrera de Armida (born December 8, 1862 in San Luis Potosí, Mexico and died on March 3, 1937 in Mexico City) was a Mexican Roman Catholic mystic and writer.She is also referred to as María Concepción Cabrera Arias de Armida, sometimes as Conchita Cabrera de Armida or Conchita Cabrera Arias de Armida, and often simply as Conchita.Her book I Am: Eucharistic Medi… More