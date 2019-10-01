VATICAN in CRISIS: Bracing for Amazon Schism

Reporting from Rome, Michael J. Matt breaks down the nature and extent of Catholic resistance right from the Pope's own doorstep. In the shadow of St. Peter's, several groups of Catholic faithful … More

#ToHellwithVaticanII Reporting from Rome, Michael J. Matt breaks down the nature and extent of Catholic resistance right from the Pope's own doorstep. In the shadow of St. Peter's, several groups of Catholic faithful are organizing full-on demonstrations of principled resistance to the pontificate of Pope Francis and the upcoming Pan-Amazon Synod. Is this how it ends? Will the Amazon Synod become known to history as the Great Amazon Schism that represented the final culmination of the Modernist Revolution in the Church? Includes exciting footage from the Acies Ordinata demonstration!