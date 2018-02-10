Bergoglio lied to cover up for Barros on Chilean sex Abuse , Liz Yore with Raymond Arroyo

Clicks446Bergoglio lied to cover up for Barros on Chilean sex Abuse , Liz Yore with Raymond Arroyo
Clicks446
ELIZABETH YORE, attorney and child advocate examines the Chilean clergy abuse controversy. World Over - 2018-02-08 - callmejorgebergoglio.blogspot.ro/…/liar-liar-casso…
Write a comment …
Don Reto Nay It was the testimony of the same victims that condemned Karadima as pedophile and it is the same victims of sexual abuse who accuse Barros of cover-up Karadima. Zero tolerance means that the victims must be heard and their rights must be defended when they themselves point out Barros as an accomplice. And now we know that Francis overturned the CDF ruling despite the fact that congregation found credible evidence that Barros covered-up for the predator Karadima.
Like
I have listen to what the alleged victim Juan Carlos Cruz says during the show about Bishop Barros. Cruz is very elusive, nothing concrete, nothing clear. I would wish hard evidence but here we get only emotions, complains, and self-pitying. And he uses the word "I" too often, even speaking about "my truth".
DefendTruth likes this.
Sólo Díos basta likes this.
adeste fideles likes this.