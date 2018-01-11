Language

Clicks
354
Demolishing a German church - 2018

parangutirimicuaro
architecturalrevival on 10.1.2018 The neo-Romanesque St Lambertus church was destroyed to make way for a mine A 19th-Century Catholic church in a village (Immerath) in western Germany was destro… More
Share Like
More
parangutirimicuaro
ermanno roccaro und Co... More
Like
More
Josefine
@Sunamis 46
>>>Irlmaier said
They all hide their cross-
But one day they take it back out- but it will be too late then<<<
You are right, because they do not know the day and the hour of their judgment.
Like
More
parangutirimicuaro likes this.
Dr Stuart Reiss
The German church is rotten so the buildings might as well go....all you faithful Germans move to Poland...oh wait... that didn't work out well before...
Like
More
parangutirimicuaro
Sunamis 46 More
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss likes this.
Sunamis 46
Sorry for my english
I did mean said. Instead of saud
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss likes this.
parangutirimicuaro likes this.
Sunamis 46
Irlmaier saud
They all hide their cross-
But one day they take it back out- but it will be too late then
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss likes this.
parangutirimicuaro likes this.