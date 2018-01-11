Demolishing a German church - 2018

Clicks354Demolishing a German church - 2018
Clicks354
architecturalrevival on 10.1.2018 The neo-Romanesque St Lambertus church was destroyed to make way for a mine A 19th-Century Catholic church in a village (Immerath) in western Germany was destro… More
@Sunamis 46
>>>Irlmaier said
They all hide their cross-
But one day they take it back out- but it will be too late then<<<
You are right, because they do not know the day and the hour of their judgment.
>>>Irlmaier said
They all hide their cross-
But one day they take it back out- but it will be too late then<<<
You are right, because they do not know the day and the hour of their judgment.
The German church is rotten so the buildings might as well go....all you faithful Germans move to Poland...oh wait... that didn't work out well before...
Sorry for my english
I did mean said. Instead of saud
I did mean said. Instead of saud
Irlmaier saud
They all hide their cross-
But one day they take it back out- but it will be too late then
They all hide their cross-
But one day they take it back out- but it will be too late then