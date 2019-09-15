POPE FRANCIS: 'Our duty is to obey the United Nations!'

ANTI-FRANCIS WINDS OF CHANGE... Francis says Catholics must obey the United Nations. Francis claims his critics use “rigid ideology” to mask their own moral failings. Archbishop Vigano tells Robert … More

ANTI-FRANCIS WINDS OF CHANGE... Francis says Catholics must obey the United Nations. Francis claims his critics use "rigid ideology" to mask their own moral failings. Archbishop Vigano tells Robert Moynihan that the plot to destroy the Church is Freemasonic. Prestigious priests, Italian journalists and activists speak out against Francis. Cardinal Burke and Bishop Schneider call for prayer and fasting during the run-up to the Amazon Synod against its 'six heresies". Michael Matt and other Traditional Catholics to go to Rome on the eve of the Amazon Synod. Michael makes an "eleventh hour" promise to Pope Francis.