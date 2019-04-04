Why a 9/11 firefighter became a priest

September 11 changed Tom Colucci’s life forever. He was a captain in the New York Fire Department.That day, he saw his men die: dozens of lifeless bodies as the result of murderous madness, and the … More

September 11 changed Tom Colucci's life forever. He was a captain in the New York Fire Department.That day, he saw his men die: dozens of lifeless bodies as the result of murderous madness, and the death of their chaplain, Fr. Michael Judge, who had been giving Last Rites to a fireman.Where was God that day?"I saw the worst of humanity that day, but I also saw the best of humanity that day," he said.Tom remembers the hundreds of people—men, women, and even children—who showed up to help in the rescue efforts: "They are the body of Christ! God was definitely with us on that day."He decided to become a priest to continue serving and saving people, body and soul.