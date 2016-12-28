Clicks70Clémenceau Metro Station, Belgium
Clicks70
(31 December 2015, New Year’s Eve, 20h00)
For what it's worth, there's no indication that the electric car pushed
down the stairs of the station was inspired by Islamic sentiments. The
soundtrack of the original video did not contain Islamic references but
did contain “shitty” language. The challenges of policing the Curehem
district is no different to any district of depreviation found in Poland.
down the stairs of the station was inspired by Islamic sentiments. The
soundtrack of the original video did not contain Islamic references but
did contain “shitty” language. The challenges of policing the Curehem
district is no different to any district of depreviation found in Poland.
Like