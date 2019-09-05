Clicks46

The Miracle of the Sun MEDJUGORJE JULY 2, 2019

gerard57
1
I captured this video of the sun strongly pulsating during Mirjana's monthly apparition to Our Lady on July 2, 2019. The pulsating starts around 1:12 It is a true miracle of the sun which Our Holy …More
I captured this video of the sun strongly pulsating during Mirjana's monthly apparition to Our Lady on July 2, 2019. The pulsating starts around 1:12 It is a true miracle of the sun which Our Holy Mother blessed me with during our trip to Medjugorje Hercogovina.
gerard57
Phénomène solaire du 2 juillet 2019 à Medjugorje
