May 19 – St Peter Celestine V (1215-96) the first pope who resigned

Clicks20May 19 – St Peter Celestine V (1215-96) the first pope who resigned
Clicks20
Peter of Morrone was born in the Abruzzi, the eleventh child of a peasant family. Intelligent, devout and austere, he became a hermit in the mountains in the diocese of Benevento when he was … More
Write a comment …
Saints of the Day: blessed-alcuin/
blessed-augustine-novello/
saint-calocerus-of-rome/
saint-celestine-v/, catholicsaints.info/patrons-of-popes/
saint-crispin-of-viterbo/
saint-cyriaca-of-nicomedia/ and Companions
saint-cyril-of-trier/
saint-dunstan-of-canterbury/
catholicsaints.info/saint-evonio-of-auvergne/
catholicsaints.info/saint-hadulph-of-arras/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-… More
blessed-augustine-novello/
saint-calocerus-of-rome/
saint-celestine-v/, catholicsaints.info/patrons-of-popes/
saint-crispin-of-viterbo/
saint-cyriaca-of-nicomedia/ and Companions
saint-cyril-of-trier/
saint-dunstan-of-canterbury/
catholicsaints.info/saint-evonio-of-auvergne/
catholicsaints.info/saint-hadulph-of-arras/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-… More
Like