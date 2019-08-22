THE PROPHECY/ PROROCTWO (eng)

“Prophecy” the movie is not just another movie project. This is due to several reasons: first of all its authors are not professional movie makers and they are not related to film industry at all. Second of all, it is not being produced for financial profits, but on pro publico bono basis. Third of all, its making comprises at least a few interventions from Above that confirmed validity of its … More

“Prophecy” the movie is not just another movie project. This is due to several reasons: first of all its authors are not professional movie makers and they are not related to film industry at all. Second of all, it is not being produced for financial profits, but on pro publico bono basis. Third of all, its making comprises at least a few interventions from Above that confirmed validity of its creation.



Inspiration to make the film was discerned by two individuals in June 2015. It was confirmed by their confessor and prayed over during a series of Adorations of the Blessed Sacrament organised for this intention. Signs were many, just to mention instant raise of funds for the first shooting day that took place one month after the call of the heart was felt.



This is how individuals who had no experience in film industry at all launched a kind of investigation concerning prophecies on allegedly special task to be performed by our nation in the name of God. As it turned out such prophecies are many. They were pronounced by, for example, a German mystic, Therese Neuman, cardinal August Hlond, the primate of Poland and Saint sister Faustina, whose prophesy is the core of the entire research. It is worthwhile to quote the prophesy written down in “The Diary” announced to sister Faustina by Jesus himself:



JESUS: "I BEAR A SPECIAL LOVE FOR POLAND, AND IF SHE WILL BE OBEDIENT TO MY WILL, I WILL EXALT HER IN MIGHT AND HOLINESS. FROM HER WILL COME FORTH THE SPARK THAT WILL PREPARE THE WORLD FOR MY FINAL COMING."



SAINT FAUSTINA KOWALSKA



The Diary



Also today there are people who prophesy a similar task for Poles, like for example charismatic priests from abroad visiting our country.



Two ordinary individuals, working their living on daily basis, leading ordinary lives, decided to explain the message in spite of being aware that the task is far beyond their human capacities and predispositions. However, as it is usually the case with the Works of God, it is the Creator himself who directs it in His own way. This was so in the case of the movie. They started to ask equations to those, who they believed were indicated by God to them and were able to explain the prophecy. Thanks to people's trust in the project, enormous prayer and financial support they were accompanied by a professional film crew. In the meantime, on January 8, 2016, with the help of a few people - friends of the film Saint Philomena Foundation was created. It was designed to ensure full financial transparency.



Within the period of one and a half year interviews were carried out with guests, who in the Catholic community are regarded as respectable retreat-givers and preachers, theologians and charismatics. Each of them was asked to discern their participation in the project. They are, among others: Antonello Caddedu, father Henrique Porcu, father John Bashobora, father Jose Maniparambil, father Piotr Glas, father Dominik Chmielewski SDB, father Adam Skwarczyński, Wincenty Łaszewski Ph.D., father Stanisław Przepierski OP, father Stefan Porossa CLR, father Jarosław Klimczyk CLR and finally father Augustyn Pelanowski OSPPE, who became the spiritual supervisor of the project.



Today, two years after the challenge has been accepted, they claim that in retrospect it is becoming more and more clear that if was purely their decision, the film would have never been made. They are sure of it, having over 100 hours of interviews recorded, hundreds of kilometres travelled and thousands emails sent and phone calls concerning organisational staff made. They do not earn any money on the project, and they will never earn, since from the beginning they knew that it was meant to open peoples hearts, not to make any personal profit.



The film is very important for Poles due to many reasons. The most important one, it seems, is that they will be able to learn how much God loves them and how much trust He puts in us. They will be able to remind themselves what is really is to be obedient to God's will, which is, in Faustina's prophecy, the condition of fulfilment of the promise. The perspective from abroad is also very valuable. It shows us how necessary is the deposit of the Catholic faith kept in Polish hearts. The interlocutors often refer to the contemporary reality and point at challenges for both Poles and Catholics all over the world. Undoubtedly this is a film that will be awaited by many Poles and this is the film tha will kindle faith in many hearts. It may wake up ‘the lukewarm” but most of all it may strengthen those who feel alienated in the secularised reality. Surely this is not a documentary or a reportage we are used to, since the answers of all the interviewed boil down to a common denominator - God's message to contemporary men. It helps to interpret reality from the perspective of Heaven. It is also about a remarkable role of Mary, whose message announced 100 years ago in Fatima and 140 years ago in Gietrzwałd is increasingly urgent not only for Poles, but also for the entire world. Editing of the movie is in progress. Donations for the project are being collected and the first presentation is scheduled for September 2017.