el Papa San Pio X - 3 DE SEPTIEMBRE

Feliz Pascua y Buona Festa! On this the 105th Anniversary of the great Pius Xth.



He gave us many things to be thankful for, like early and often worthy Holy Communion; “Read the Bible morning, my Catholic brothers!”; the encyclical Pacendi Dominici Gregis against Modernists—like Antipope Francis the Fake; and he encouraged beautiful music—Gregorian Chant—in the liturgy for all the congregation to sing because the poor deserve beauty in their liturgy too!



A great man!