Clicks48
el Papa San Pio X - 3 DE SEPTIEMBRE
For more please visit reginaecclesiae.com & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priest The website sensusfidelium.us To donate please visit sensusfidelium.us/donate-support/ Donations to Sensus …More
For more please visit reginaecclesiae.com & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priest
The website sensusfidelium.us
To donate please visit sensusfidelium.us/donate-support/
Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible
The website sensusfidelium.us
To donate please visit sensusfidelium.us/donate-support/
Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible
Feliz Pascua y Buona Festa! On this the 105th Anniversary of the great Pius Xth.
He gave us many things to be thankful for, like early and often worthy Holy Communion; “Read the Bible morning, my Catholic brothers!”; the encyclical Pacendi Dominici Gregis against Modernists—like Antipope Francis the Fake; and he encouraged beautiful music—Gregorian Chant—in the liturgy for all the congregation …More
He gave us many things to be thankful for, like early and often worthy Holy Communion; “Read the Bible morning, my Catholic brothers!”; the encyclical Pacendi Dominici Gregis against Modernists—like Antipope Francis the Fake; and he encouraged beautiful music—Gregorian Chant—in the liturgy for all the congregation …More
Feliz Pascua y Buona Festa! On this the 105th Anniversary of the great Pius Xth.
He gave us many things to be thankful for, like early and often worthy Holy Communion; “Read the Bible morning, my Catholic brothers!”; the encyclical Pacendi Dominici Gregis against Modernists—like Antipope Francis the Fake; and he encouraged beautiful music—Gregorian Chant—in the liturgy for all the congregation to sing because the poor deserve beauty in their liturgy too!
A great man!
He gave us many things to be thankful for, like early and often worthy Holy Communion; “Read the Bible morning, my Catholic brothers!”; the encyclical Pacendi Dominici Gregis against Modernists—like Antipope Francis the Fake; and he encouraged beautiful music—Gregorian Chant—in the liturgy for all the congregation to sing because the poor deserve beauty in their liturgy too!
A great man!