Enneagram - What is it? What does the Catholic Church say? Sharon Lee Giganti answers.

Jim Dorchak
Sounds and smells like Satan to me.
Dr Stuart Reiss
This is very good. I had a patient once who became completely mentally unwell after following a course of yoga. Her husband who is a diplomat was astounded by her change from an articulate gregarious intellectual to a blithering wreck from one day to the next. Which she described happened after ‘something entered her body through her eyeballs’ I refered her to a psychiatrist but I also adviced … More
adeste fideles
Doctrina Católica o eneagrama? es.catholic.net/…/doctrina-catoli…
