The Atonement Academy

provivoe yesterday

But temptation does not seem to exist anymore, touching each other, sitting on each other, girls and boys alltogether, I must "congratulate" the young people who don't have to struggle against the devil's temptations anymore. I DO APPRECIATE THEY ARE ANTI-ABORTION but one should also teach them, abortion is often the consequence of fornication and fornication always starts with temptation. Dress up and behave in modesty. This is valid for us all.