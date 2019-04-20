What Went Up in Flames

It took a century to build Notre Dame. A confident, proud people built it—with hand tools. Wealthy Frenchmen have pledged a billion Euros for restoration, but would they pay a dime to preserve the … More

It took a century to build Notre Dame. A confident, proud people built it—with hand tools. Wealthy Frenchmen have pledged a billion Euros for restoration, but would they pay a dime to preserve the people who built the cathedral? Only when Europeans are sure of who they are—and who they will be 200 years from now—will they be able to build, not just rebuild.