BIDEN TIME: Catholics Fear Pro-Democrat Pope Francis

Will Pope Francis endorse Joe Biden’s run for the White House? Faithful Catholics resist their radically leftist, liberal, socialist Pope. From the Editor's Desk, Michael J. Matt questions the wisdom of accusing Pope Francis of formal heresy. Being the consummate modernist, has Francis formally and consistently denied a dogma of the Catholic Faith? Is he really clumsy enough to pitch that slowly spinning softball right over the plate? Or is he undermining the Faith in more fundamental way? Michael references Steve Bannon, Ben Shapiro, Rush Limbaugh, Phil Lawler and others to argue in favor of a new strategy, one which undermines Francis by going after his politics...NOT his theology. Will it work? Well, so far Francis is ignoring the charges of heresy. Why? Because he doesn't care, and neither do most Catholics. Charging him with formal heresy makes Francis happy since it polarizes his opposition, divides his critics and allows him to carry on with the business of “making a mess” of the Catholic Church. His political beliefs, on the other hand, are the sort of thing that terrify millions and, here in America, led to the most unlikely political victory in 200 years. Is a ‘Trump Effect’ possible at the next conclave? Plus, Michael argues that traditional Catholics must become the most outspoken defenders of the papacy and the doctrine of papal infallibility in the world today. Why?