6 year prison sentence for Cardinal Pell - Perspectives Daily

saltandlighttv on Mar 13, 2019 Here are the stories that we bring you on today's episode of Perspectives Daily. 1. It was six years ago today that the 265th successor of Peter was selected. We have a flash back to some of the more memorable moments of Pope Francis's past six years 2. Cardinal Pell receives a 6 year prison sentence for sexual abuse but his legal team has some compelling reason for an appeal. 3. US Agency for International Development ceased all assistance to Palestine and Caritas International shows us what's happening as a result. For that stories and more, visit our website at saltandlighttv.org/perspectivesdaily/