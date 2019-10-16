HUGE SIGN OF HOPE: Schneider, Burke Speak in Rome

From Rome, Michael Matt reports on a major event that happened this evening just across from the Vatican Press Office, when Bishop Schneider and Diane Montagna announced a comprehensive work that … More

From Rome, Michael Matt reports on a major event that happened this evening just across from the Vatican Press Office, when Bishop Schneider and Diane Montagna announced a comprehensive work that covers Bishop Schneider's thoughts on everything from Pope Francis to the Society of St. Pius X to Freemasonry. Cardinal Raymond Burke spoke, as did Roberto de Mattei and 'Papal Posse' star, Father Gerald Murray. The clans are uniting the traditional Catholic counterrevolution is alive and well. Please Support RTV in Rome: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-home Christus Vincit: Christ’s Triumph Over the Darkness of the Age: www.amazon.com/…/1621384896