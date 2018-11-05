Daily Bible Reading 05 November 2018 of Catholic Mass

Clicks53Daily Bible Reading 05 November 2018 of Catholic Mass
Clicks53
Saint Vincent de Paul (1581-1660) priest, founder of religious communities Extract from a report concerning the state of the work, 11/07/1657 "Invite the poor" It is honoring our Lord when we enter … More
Write a comment
Pacocatolic likes this.
Letter to the Philippians 2,1-4.
Brothers and sisters: If there is any encouragement in Christ, any solace in love, any participation in the Spirit, any compassion and mercy,
complete my joy by being of the same mind, with the same love, united in heart, thinking one thing.
Do nothing out of selfishness or out of vainglory; rather, humbly regard others as more important than yourselve… More
Brothers and sisters: If there is any encouragement in Christ, any solace in love, any participation in the Spirit, any compassion and mercy,
complete my joy by being of the same mind, with the same love, united in heart, thinking one thing.
Do nothing out of selfishness or out of vainglory; rather, humbly regard others as more important than yourselve… More