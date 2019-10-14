Clicks94
PART 1: CNN Insider Blows Whistle on Network President Jeff Zucker’s Personal Vendetta Against POTUS
Sign up to get our next videos: confirmsubscription.com/h/j/267FA382520F859A Sign up to be our next insider: www.projectveritas.com/brave/ CNN Insider Blows Whistle on Network President Jeff …More
Sign up to get our next videos: confirmsubscription.com/h/j/267FA382520F859A Sign up to be our next insider: www.projectveritas.com/brave/ CNN Insider Blows Whistle on Network President Jeff Zucker’s Personal Vendetta Against POTUS • Cary Poarch, Who Works at CNN’s Washington DC Bureau, Says: “I Decided to Wear a Hidden Camera…to Expose the Bias” • Records Zucker’s 9AM Daily Rundown Calls • Zucker Emphatically States Fox News is “Beyond Destructive for America” • Zucker to Staffers: “Impeachment is the Story,” Ignore Other Stories • Employees Ordered by Zucker to ‘Knock Off’ Their Friendliness Towards Lindsey Graham • Nick Neville, CNN Media Coordinator: “Jeff Zucker…has a Personal Vendetta Against Trump,” “…Then You Get on the 9AM Call and the Big Boss, Jeff Zucker, F**king Tells What to Do” • Neville: It’s About ‘Ratings,’ “…It’s, Like, They Pulled Names Out of a Hat and It’s Like We’re Watching the Gameshow Network” • CNN Floor Manager Mike Brevna: “It’s the Trump Network, Dog…They Sold Themselves to The Devil” • Brevna Recalls Colleagues ‘Sobbing,’ And Says The “Office Was Like a Funeral” After Trump Election Victory • CNN Media Coordinator, Christian Sierra, Confesses CNN Prepares ‘Softball Interviews’ for Democrats Compared to Republicans, and Suggests “Anti-Trump Crusade” After 2016 Election • Top Network Executive David Chalian Says Republicans are ‘Delusional, Defiant, or Silent’ With Regards to Trump’s Impeachment Story • CNN Floor Director Hiram Gonzalez: “…We Created This Monster…Media Created the Trump Monster” Newsletter: confirmsubscription.com/h/j/EC8A17570A033FCC Website: www.projectveritas.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/ProjectVeritas Twitter: twitter.com/project_veritas Buy James O’Keefe’s book: www.americanpravdabook.com