Rebecca Sharibu's daughter was kidnapped from school a year ago by Boko Haram. She has traveled to the U.S. to ask for help in freeing her daughter who remains captive for refusing to renounce her … More

Rebecca Sharibu's daughter was kidnapped from school a year ago by Boko Haram. She has traveled to the U.S. to ask for help in freeing her daughter who remains captive for refusing to renounce her Christian faith.