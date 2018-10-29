Daily Bible Reading 29 October 2018 of Catholic Mass October 29, 2018

Clicks17Daily Bible Reading 29 October 2018 of Catholic Mass October 29, 2018
USCCB. Commentary of the day : Catechism of the Catholic Church "This daughter of Abraham, whom Satan has bound... ought she not to have been set free" Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint … More
Letter to the Ephesians 4,32.5,1-8.
Brothers and sisters: Be kind to one another, compassionate, forgiving one another as God has forgiven you in Christ.
So be imitators of God, as beloved children,
and live in love, as Christ loved us and handed himself over for us as a sacrificial offering to God for a fragrant aroma.
Immorality or any impurity or greed must not even be mentioned … More
