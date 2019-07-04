Lovely Lady dressed in blue Teach me how to pray! God was just your little boy, Tell me what to say! Did you lift Him up, sometimes, Gently on your knee? Did you sing to Him the way Mother does to … More

Lovely Lady dressed in blue

Teach me how to pray!

God was just your little boy,

Tell me what to say!

Did you lift Him up, sometimes,

Gently on your knee?

Did you sing to Him the way

Mother does to me?

Did you hold His hand at night?

Did you ever try

Telling stories of the world?

O! And did He cry?

Do you really think He cares

If I tell Him things

Little things that happen? And

Do the Angels’ wings

Make a noise? And can He hear

Me if I speak low?

Does He understand me now?

Tell me – for you know.

Lovely Lady dressed in blue

Teach me how to pray!

God was just your little boy,

And you know the way.