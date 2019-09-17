Clicks84
What's Behind the Amazon Synod: Apostasy?
panamazonsynodwatch.info "Based on the solid, two thousand-year doctrine of the Catholic Church as well as serious scientific studies, this site aims to alert all those who are legitimately …More
panamazonsynodwatch.info
"Based on the solid, two thousand-year doctrine of the Catholic Church as well as serious scientific studies, this site aims to alert all those who are legitimately concerned about the news circulating about the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon region, to be held in October 2019 in Rome.
Indeed, there is talk not only of establishing a “new church,” but also of adopting a new conception of society with a strongly socialist and egalitarian tendency.
For the Church, that would mean a profound constitutional change that would turn her into a structure-less and essentially ‘tribal’ organization, in clear opposition to twenty centuries of Christianity. The Indigenist Theology now being promoted is nothing more than a radicalization, behind the mask of ecology, of the already condemned Liberation Theology, as Plinio Corrêa de Oliveira denounced forty years ago in his book, Indigenous tribalism – a Communist Missionary Ideal for Brazil in the 21st Century.
To civic society, which naturally tends towards the development and enrichment of nations and their peoples, the organizers of the Synod present as an alternative an anti-consumerist and minimalist society that is opposed to free enterprise and private property.
Pan-Amazon Synod Watch aims to rally people and organizations against this adulterated vision, which is a tool to impose a radical eco-tribalist model on the Holy Catholic Church and civic society."
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
creativecommons.org/licenses/...
El Gringo Rojo
- Aerial View of Tayrona Park in Colombia- 4K Drone Video!
www.youtube.com/watch
Centro Televisivo Vaticano - Archivio
www.youtube.com/watch
Photo Author: ACBahn
commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi...
www.lifesitenews.com
Photo - Cardinal Walter Brandmüller :
Diane Montagna/LifeSiteNews
Site: tfpstudentaction.org
Instagram: www.instagram.com/tfpstudentaction/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TFPStudentAction
Twitter: twitter.com/tfpsa
Get TFP updates: www.tfpstudentaction.org/sign-up-for-email-update
"Based on the solid, two thousand-year doctrine of the Catholic Church as well as serious scientific studies, this site aims to alert all those who are legitimately concerned about the news circulating about the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon region, to be held in October 2019 in Rome.
Indeed, there is talk not only of establishing a “new church,” but also of adopting a new conception of society with a strongly socialist and egalitarian tendency.
For the Church, that would mean a profound constitutional change that would turn her into a structure-less and essentially ‘tribal’ organization, in clear opposition to twenty centuries of Christianity. The Indigenist Theology now being promoted is nothing more than a radicalization, behind the mask of ecology, of the already condemned Liberation Theology, as Plinio Corrêa de Oliveira denounced forty years ago in his book, Indigenous tribalism – a Communist Missionary Ideal for Brazil in the 21st Century.
To civic society, which naturally tends towards the development and enrichment of nations and their peoples, the organizers of the Synod present as an alternative an anti-consumerist and minimalist society that is opposed to free enterprise and private property.
Pan-Amazon Synod Watch aims to rally people and organizations against this adulterated vision, which is a tool to impose a radical eco-tribalist model on the Holy Catholic Church and civic society."
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
creativecommons.org/licenses/...
El Gringo Rojo
- Aerial View of Tayrona Park in Colombia- 4K Drone Video!
www.youtube.com/watch
Centro Televisivo Vaticano - Archivio
www.youtube.com/watch
Photo Author: ACBahn
commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi...
www.lifesitenews.com
Photo - Cardinal Walter Brandmüller :
Diane Montagna/LifeSiteNews
Site: tfpstudentaction.org
Instagram: www.instagram.com/tfpstudentaction/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TFPStudentAction
Twitter: twitter.com/tfpsa
Get TFP updates: www.tfpstudentaction.org/sign-up-for-email-update