Climate of “Fear and Espionage” in Francis’ Vatican

There is a climate of – quote – “fear and espionage” in Pope Francis’ Vatican, the senior Vaticanista Marco Tosatti wrote on his famous blog on Sunday. Tosatti points out that Pope Francis eliminates everybody who has the courage to formulate some legitimate criticism, or uses his court journalists to discredit them.



Tosatti refers to the April Canonical Accusation of Catholic scholars who indicted Francis of heresy. Vatican Insider, a pro-Francis outlet belonging to the Italian oligarch press, accused the signatories of being people in pension or without a particular position. In response, Tosatti replies that “whoever had a Church job in the past years and showed the courage to advance some criticism, has been either beheaded or subjected to a series of incredible personal attacks by the pack of journalists who whimper around the sacred slippers.”



According to Tosatti the climate of fear and espionage in the Vatican is such that no one dares to say anything anymore. Within the Vatican there is not even a smile or nod in the face of propositions which acute ears and diligent tongues could hear and report to the ecclesiastic Stasi. Therefore, only people without office may dare to open their mouth, Tosatti explains.



Pope Francis has used his weekend-trip to Bulgaria and Macedonia to promote his globalist and leftwing-capitalism agenda. Therefore, one of his first visits was reserved to Vrazhdebna, a camp for illegal immigrants, most of them young, strong males, who paid human traffickers in order to get to Europe. Francis has been a strong ally of the anti-people, leftwing oligarchs who control Western politics and want more immigration.