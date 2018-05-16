Pilgrimage Church of St John of Nepomuk in Zelena Hora

Clicks61Pilgrimage Church of St John of Nepomuk in Zelena Hora
Clicks61
World Heritage Journey St John of Nepomuk - May 16 This servant of God possessed in an eminent degree, the virtues of a perfect anchoret, and of a zealous apostle, and by his death merited the … More
Write a comment …
The Hussite heresy returned again to Bohemia in 19th century through the atheistic massmedia and atheistic Czech theatre. This heresy is from 1918 up today in Czech republic, in the massmedia, the school education and the state honour to Hus and Žižka. Pray for us holy martyr St John of Nepomuk, to free us from this heresy. Husitské bloudění se vrátilo do České republiky v 19.století skrze … More
Like
Don Reto Nay likes this.
Wenceslas IV. the king of Bohemia died of an apoplexy, without having time, in appearance, to think of repentance. This indolence fortified the Hussite heresy, broached in his reign by John Huss, rector of the university, and his disciple Jerom of Prague, which for above one hundred years filled the kingdom with civil wars, bloodshed, plunder, sacrileges, the ruin of families, and every other… More
The saint, struck with horror, represented to him, in the most respectful manner possible, how notoriously injurious such a sacrilege was both to reason and religion. But the emperor who had been long accustomed to deal with slaves, thought that no one ought to resist his will. However, in the end, he dissembled his rage; but the saint saw in his dark gloomy silence what he was to expect from so … More
Irapuato likes this.
Libor Halik likes this.