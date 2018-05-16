Pilgrimage Church of St John of Nepomuk in Zelena Hora

Wenceslas IV. the king of Bohemia died

without having time

to think of repentance

This indolence fortified the Hussite heresy

with civil wars, bloodshed, plunder, sacrileges, the ruin of families, and every other…

of an apoplexy,, in appearance,, broached in his reign by John Huss, rector of the university, and his disciple Jerom of Prague, which for above one hundred years filled the kingdom