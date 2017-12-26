Language

Interreligious Celebration in Lahore, Pakistan, in 2016

De Profundis
The Franciscan friars of Lahore, Pakistan, celebrated on December 18 in 2016 the birthday of Muhammad at the center of Franciscan formation. AsiaNews reported back then that the interreligious … More
mccallansteve
St. Francis must be ashamed and disgusted by his modern day, so-called followers. They certainly aren't followers of Christ and His Church
Joseph a' Christian
Jesus Is One With Almighty God The Father.
Muhammad is a bastard of the devil. Mo's favorite "wife" was a little girl named Aisha, she was only of 9 years, when muhammad began sexual relations/mutilating her. Mo also lusted for, then took home Zaynab, his son's wife.
