BREAKING: Amazon Synod to Renew Bizarre ‘Catacomb Pact’

Michael J. Matt sounds the alarm that in the middle of the Amazon Synod, the most prominent Synod fathers will, in few hours, make a special pilgrimage across Rome to the Santa Domitilla catacomb to … More

#UniteTheClans #ToHellwithVaticanII Michael J. Matt sounds the alarm that in the middle of the Amazon Synod, the most prominent Synod fathers will, in few hours, make a special pilgrimage across Rome to the Santa Domitilla catacomb to renew the very weird 'Catacomb Pact'—a ritual that took more than 50 years ago by more than 40 Latin American bishops on the eve of the conclusion of the Second Vatican Council. The event, which is hailed by many as the secret founding of Liberation Theology, marks the point when the Church of Vatican II vowed to become the “Church of the Poor” and to radically reorient her mission from the Divine Commission of Jesus Christ to the freemasonic mission of the Church of Accompaniment. Tomorrow (October 20, 2019) the Amazon Synod fathers will sign a new document, written in the spirit of the original one, only this will be called the “Catacomb Pact of Our Common Home”. So, what’s the Amazon Synod all about? Why the establishment of a new world order of the brotherhood of man, of course, along with the formal rejection of the social Kingship of Christ. Please Support Remnant TV Subscribe to our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCaYPEP4en3RHlv… Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: twitter.com/michael_j_matt @Michael _J_Matt @remnantnews Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: www.facebook.com/michael.matt.733 Donate to our Tax-Exempt Foundation: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-home Pray the Rosary! #AmazonSynod