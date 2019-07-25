Clicks28

Francis Will Remake The American Bishops Conference In His Own Image

Return To Tradition
11
Sources: returntotradition.org Contact Me: Email: return2catholictradition@gmail.com Support My Work: Patreon www.patreon.com/AnthonyStine SubscribeStar www.subscribestar.com/return-to-tradition…More
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

advoluntas@aol.com
Francis is punching his ticket to hell. Scandal after scandal and the stupid sheep kiss his ring.
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle.
  • Report
advoluntas@aol.com likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up