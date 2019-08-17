Clicks17

Veni Sancte Spiritus

jili22
11
Veni Sancte Spiritus sung by the choir of Notre Dame de Paris. Organ - Pierre Cochereau
advoluntas@aol.com
Veni Sancte Spiritus and clean your Church of the filth that has taken over.
Have mercy on us.
