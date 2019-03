Mother Angelica in 2000 on Ash Wednesday: "Time is short, very short.The days pass quickly, don't you think?And one day it won't be ashes on our heads; it'll be ashes in the box and you'll be it. So … More

Mother Angelica in 2000 on Ash Wednesday: "Time is short, very short.The days pass quickly, don't you think?And one day it won't be ashes on our heads; it'll be ashes in the box and you'll be it. So have a happy Ash Wednesday!"