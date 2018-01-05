Six Church Leaders Question the Vatican - ENN 2018-01-05

Clicks274Six Church Leaders Question the Vatican - ENN 2018-01-05
A Cardinal and five Bishops say Pope Francis is weakening marriage by letting so-called divorced re-married Catholics receive the sacraments. EWTN Correspondent Edward Pentin has the details.
Dr Stuart Reiss where? Here explaining that pp BXVI's captivity has nothing to do with external factors except continual personal unwillingness to be Pope. Unfortunately, still seeing but a dim reflection as in a mirror as the overwhelming majority.
@Dr Stuart Reiss Your point is valid, the faithful bishops must unite, unity=strength.
Good work Dr. Spok. (smile)
Jesus Is Life.
Where’s Burkey Burke? Is he prancing about covered in red silk cloth somewhere? And Walter is probably busy too giving an interview or two..... why won’t other leaders join this effort? When it’s piece meal action and not a united effort it’s easily banished to the rigid deplorables bin. The ordinary grass root laity and parish priests ( except Rev. Fr Ray Blake who’s still pondering to sign or … More