"Cardinal Pell just happens to be the fall guy" - ENN 2019-02-26
Peter Westmore, who attended trials for Cardinal George Pell in Australia, says the guilty verdict is "a commentary on public opinion in Australia and the reputation of the Catholic Church. And Cardinal Pell just happens to be the fall guy."